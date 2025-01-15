Build and Tune BLDC and Stepper Controllers from the Remote IoT Lab!



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



How to perform remote hardware debugging using Planet Debug and NECTO Studio IDE .

How the WiFi-enabled CODEGRIP programmer/debugger makes remote access to hardware possible.

Best practices for setting up and configuring Click boards™ for motor control, including BLDC and Stepper motor solutions.

Techniques for fine-tuning motor control settings remotely, visualizing Application Output for optimization.

How to efficiently troubleshoot and test motor control solutions in real time with Planet Debug.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

Setting expectations for the session and the power of remote debugging. 13:05 - 13:30 (EDT) Overview of Planet Debug - Remote IoT Lab

Learn how Planet Debug enables efficient, remote motor control development and testing. 13:25 - 13:35 (EDT) Live Stepper Motor Controller Setup

Setting up and debugging Stepper motor control remotely using Planet Debug and NECTO Studio.

Real-time adjustments and output visualizations. 13:35 - 13:45 (EDT) Live BLDC Controller Setup

Configuring and debugging BLDC motor control with Click boards™ in NECTO.

Visualizing Application Output. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Address your questions about remote debugging, motor control, and how NECTO Studio and Planet Debug can enhance your development process.

Get Your Questions Ready!

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.