Build a Live GPS Tracker and Smart Thermostat IoT solutions in NECTO Studio!



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



A comprehensive overview of NECTO Studio IDE: Key features and tools to accelerate embedded IoT development .

. How to use the Setups wizard to quickly configure your project environment and mirror your physical hardware setup.

to quickly configure your project environment and mirror your physical hardware setup. Techniques for adding Click boards™ to your project via the Package Manager to easily manage libraries.

to easily manage libraries. How to utilize the Project Explorer to efficiently navigate and organize your projects.

to efficiently navigate and organize your projects. Step-by-step instructions for creating a Live GPS Tracker and Smart Thermostat using Click boards™ and NECTO Studio.

and NECTO Studio. Integration with open-source platforms like OpenStreetMap, InfluxDB, and Grafana to enhance GPS tracking and thermostat data visualization.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

Setting the stage for building IoT solutions. 13:05 - 13:15 (EDT) Overview of IoT Solutions

Understanding the Live GPS Tracker and Smart Thermostat projects. 13:15 - 13:30 (EDT) Live GPS Tracker Demonstration:

Using NECTO Studio’s hardware setups wizard to configure your GPS tracking hardware.

Integrating with OpenStreetMap for real-time location tracking. 13:30 - 13:45 (EDT) Smart Thermostat Demonstration

Setting up a Smart Thermostat using Click boards™ and NECTO Studio.

Visualizing data with InfluxDB and Grafana. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Addressing your questions and exploring additional functionalities in NECTO Studio.

Get Your Questions Ready!

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.