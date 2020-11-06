Buck & Boost Click is a compact add-on board that contains a configurable power management device. This board features the MIC7401, a highly-integrated power-management IC featuring five synchronous buck regulators, one boost regulator, and a high-speed I2C interface with an internal EEPROM memory from Microchip. The MIC7401 offers two distinct modes of operation (Standby and Normal) and includes a global enable pin to shut down the device for additional power savings.

Some features of this Click board™ like an energy-optimized solution, flexibility, and high-performance make it an excellent choice for portable handheld and infotainment applications.

For more information about the Buck & Boost Click, visit the product page.

