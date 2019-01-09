Buck-Boost 3 Click - regulating voltage even when the input voltage is under 3V

We’re welcoming the Buck-Boost 3 click to our family of buck products. This Click board™ is a voltage converter/regulator capable of providing a regulated voltage of 3.3V or 5V on the output even when the input voltage drops under 3V. This is possible thanks to the ISL8543, a specialized buck-boost voltage converter IC which features an integrated high-side MOSFET and a low-side driver, that can be used to drive an external MOSFET.

Buck-Boost 3 click perfectly suited to provide power with regulated voltage for embedded applications, and points of load. It can also be used as the battery voltage regulator, or in similar general-purpose power applications that require regulated 3.3V or 5V power supply.

For more information about the Buck-Boost 3 click, please visit our website.