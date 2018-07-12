BUCK 7 click - programmed reduction of the input voltage

Do you need a reliable power source with a reduced voltage for your application? If you do, Buck 7 click board might be the ideal solution for you.



Features such as the low dissipation due to high efficiency, three different operating modes, overcurrent, undervoltage and thermal protection, output voltage monitoring pin, make this Click board™ very reliable power source for a range of applications, such as the distributed power supply regulation, wall transformer regulation, single board systems, general points of load etc.

Buck 7 click is equipped with the MAX17504, a high efficiency, synchronous step-down DC-DC converter with internal compensation, from Maxim Integrated. This is an advanced integrated step-down converter, which requires a minimum number of external components, thanks to the internal feedback loop compensation.



