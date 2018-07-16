Buck 5 click - high-efficiency step-down DC/DC converter

Today we introduce you another power converter that produces the output voltage smaller than the input voltage. Say hello to our new Buck 5 click board!



To be more precise, Buck 5 click board™ is a high-efficiency buck (step-down) DC/DC converter, which can provide digitally adjusted step-down voltage on its output while delivering a considerable amount of current.



Board accepts a wide voltage range on its input - from 5V to 30V. The output voltage may be adjusted via the SPI interface, in the range from 0.9V to approximately 5.5V. This Click board™ utilizes the MAX17506, an integrated high efficiency, synchronous step-down DC/DC converter with internal feedback compensation, from Maxim Integrated.



If you want to find out more please visit Buck 5 click webpage.



