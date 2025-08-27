Buck 24 Click designed for low-noise and low-ripple DC/DC buck conversion

Get low-noise and low-ripple DC/DC conversion for your most sensitive electronic systems with TPS62916

Buck 24 Click is a compact add-on board designed for low-noise and low-ripple DC/DC conversion to power sensitive electronic systems. It is based on the TPS62916 synchronous buck converter from Texas Instruments.

KEY FEATURES:



Low-Noise DC/DC Conversion: Provides performance comparable to LDO regulators through filtered internal reference and ferrite bead filter compensation

Provides performance comparable to LDO regulators through filtered internal reference and ferrite bead filter compensation Wide Input Voltage Range: Accepts input voltages from 3V to 17V

Accepts input voltages from 3V to 17V Selectable Output Voltages: Features a four-position switch for selecting preset outputs of 1V, 1.8V, 2.5V, and 3.3V

Features a four-position switch for selecting preset outputs of 1V, 1.8V, 2.5V, and 3.3V Integrated Power Monitoring: Includes the INA219 current and power monitor for real-time measurement of voltage, current, and power

Includes the INA219 current and power monitor for real-time measurement of voltage, current, and power I2C Interface: Allows for communication and monitoring via an I2C interface

APPLICATIONS:



Powers sensitive components in networking and communication equipment

Provides stable power in critical avionics and defense applications

applications Ensures noise-free power for accurate measurement instruments

Delivers clean power to medical devices where signal integrity is paramount

where signal integrity is paramount Any application where stable and noise-free power is critical

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Buck 24 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE