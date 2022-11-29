Buck 22 Click is a compact add-on board that steps down the voltage from its input (supply) to its output (load). This board features the TPS62869, a high-frequency synchronous step-down converter with an I2C interface from Texas Instruments, providing an efficient, adaptive, and high power-density solution. The TPS62869 operates in PWM mode at medium to heavy loads (also for the slightest output voltage ripple), and it automatically enters Power-Save Mode operation at light load to maintain high efficiency over the entire output load current range. With its DCS-Control™ architecture, excellent load transient performance and tight output voltage accuracy are achieved alongside adjustable output voltage range from 0.8V to 3.35V with a 10mV step size. This Click board™ is used to derive the required input voltage from a higher voltage source for FPGAs, ASICs, video chipsets, solid-state drives, and many more.

For more information, visit the Buck 22 Click product page.

