Buck 18 Click featuring an ultra-low-IQ nanoPower buck module

Provide a reliable and secure way to reduce the input voltage to a desired output level with MAXM38643

Buck 18 Click is a compact add-on board designed for step-down voltage conversion in power-sensitive applications. Powered by the MAXM38643 ultra-low-IQ buck module from Analog Devices, it offers exceptional performance and energy efficiency.

KEY FEATURES:

Ultra-low power consumption: Minimizes power loss during voltage conversion, ideal for battery-powered devices

Wide input voltage range: Accommodates various input voltages from 1.8V to 5.5V

Flexible output voltage: Allows for adjusting the output voltage between 0.7V and 3.3V

Manual and digital control: Offers both manual (TRIM trimmer) and digital (AD5171 potentiometer) control over the output voltage

Automatic power mode switching: Optimizes power consumption by automatically adjusting the operating mode based on load conditions

I2C interface: Enables communication with the host MCU for configuration and control

APPLICATIONS:



Maximize battery life in portable electronics by efficiently managing power conversion

Deliver optimal power management, ensuring long-lasting performance in low-power wearable technology

Achieve extended operation of battery-powered IoT devices by minimizing power consumption and enhancing energy efficiency

Enhance overall power efficiency in battery-operated systems, prolonging device uptime and reducing the need for frequent recharging

For more information about Buck 18 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



