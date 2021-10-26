Buck 16 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a DC-DC power converter that steps down the voltage from its input to its output. This board features the TPS62912, a high-efficiency, low noise, and low ripple current-mode synchronous buck converter from Texas Instruments. The TPS62912 has an output-voltage error of less than 1%, which helps ensure tight output-voltage accuracy, operates at a fixed switching frequency of 2.2MHz or 1MHz, and allows synchronization to an external clock.

This Click board™ is suitable for noise-sensitive applications that generally use an LDO for post-regulation, such as high-speed ADCs, clock and jitter cleaner, serializer, de-serializer, and radar applications.

