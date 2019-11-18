The Buck 14 click is a Click board™ based around the BMR4613001/001, a PoL regulator from Flex.

It's a high-efficiency step-down converter that can easily deliver up to 12A of current with maximum of 60W of power and high efficiency, typ. 96 % at 12Vin, 5Vout and 80% load.

It is designed to operate in different thermal environments and sufficient cooling must be provided to ensure reliable operation. The Buck 14 click is a perfect choice for step-down applications for embedded electronic devices, servers, routers, data storage devices and low power ICs.

For more information about the Buck 14 click, please visit the product page.

