Buck 10 click, a high-efficient step-down converter

The Buck 10 Click is a high-efficiency step-down converter which provides a highly regulated output voltage derived from the connected power source, rated from 4V to 18V. The regulated output voltage can be selected between two values: 3.3V and 5V. These are voltage values ​​that are most commonly used in many embedded designs.

Buck 10 click is based around an integrated DC-DC converter, labeled as MPM3632C. Due to its high efficiency, MPM3632C allows the Click board™ to easily deliver up to 3A of current. The MPM3632C is very reliable, offering over-current and over-voltage protection, as well as a thermal shutdown.

The MPM3632C operates at very high switching frequency of 3 MHz, which allows a good compromise between the efficiency and the size of the device with no external coil needed and minimal number of other external components.

The voltage of the power supply at the input terminal should stay within the range between 4V and 18V. However, if the output voltage is set to 5V, the voltage at the input should be approximately 5.7V to 6V at least, in order to provide a good regulation at the output.

