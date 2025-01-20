BT840 Click designed for advanced Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity

Secure, long-range Bluetooth LE connectivity with BT840 for IoT applications

BT840 Click is a compact add-on board designed for advanced Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity in demanding IoT applications. This board features the BT840 module from Fanstel, based on the nRF52840 SoC from Nordic Semiconductor.

KEY FEATURES:



Long-range BLE: Achieves extended communication ranges with a maximum TX power of +4.9dBm

Achieves extended communication ranges with a maximum TX power of +4.9dBm High-performance processor: Powerful Cortex-M4F MCU with 1MB Flash and 256KB RAM for complex applications

Powerful Cortex-M4F MCU with 1MB Flash and 256KB RAM for complex applications Enhanced security: Features ARM® TrustZone® Cryptocell-310 co-processor for secure communication

Features ARM® TrustZone® Cryptocell-310 co-processor for secure communication NFC support: Enables easy and secure Bluetooth pairing via NFC

Enables easy and secure Bluetooth pairing via NFC Low power consumption: Optimizes power consumption for battery-powered devices

Optimizes power consumption for battery-powered devices Flexible connectivity: Offers UART communication and GPIO access for versatile integration

APPLICATIONS:



Enable wireless communication between industrial IoT devices and sensors

devices and sensors Control smart home devices and appliances

devices and appliances Communicate between wearables and smartphones

and smartphones Enable real-time tracking of assets and equipment

and equipment Support medical devices and remote patient monitoring

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about BT840 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE