BT122-A Click for both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) v4.2 connectivity

Enable reliable Bluetooth BR/EDR and BLE connectivity with BT122-A

BT122-A Click is a compact add-on board designed for versatile Bluetooth connectivity. This board features the BT122-A, a dual-mode Bluetooth module from Silicon Labs, supporting both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) v4.2.

Dual-mode Bluetooth: Supports both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy for versatile connectivity options

High performance: Offers high transmit power (+11dBm) and high receive sensitivity (-95dBm) for robust communication

Integrated MCU: Features a powerful 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 MCU for advanced processing and standalone operation

BGScript™ support: Enables easy development and customization using the BGScript™ scripting language

Built-in antenna: Provides convenient and reliable wireless connectivity

Replace wired connections with wireless communication

Enable wireless communication in wearable devices and fitness trackers

Achieve wireless communication and control in industrial environments

Enable wireless control of smart home devices and appliances

EmbeddedWiki

