BT-EZ 2 Click designed as a Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 solution

Quickly add Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity to your embedded projects with CYW20822-P4TAI040

BT-EZ 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity, enabling quick integration of wireless communication into embedded systems. It is based on the CYW20822-P4TAI040, a fully integrated BLE 5.0 module from Infineon.

KEY FEATURES:



Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 Module: A complete wireless solution with an integrated trace antenna, crystal oscillator, and passive components

Pre-loaded EZ-Serial Firmware: Provides an easy-to-use command interface for simplified development

Onboard Arm Cortex-M0 MCU: A 16MHz microcontroller handles all BLE stack and application tasks

Embedded Flash Memory: Features 1MB of flash memory with support for over-the-air (OTA) updates

High-Speed Radio Operation: Supports multiple data rates including 2Mbps, 1Mbps, 500kbps, and 125kbps

Robust RF Performance: Offers a TX output power up to +4dBm and a high RX sensitivity down to –101dBm

APPLICATIONS:



Integrates BLE for data transfer to smartphones or other wearable devices

Enables low-power wireless communication for smart home devices like locks, sensors, and lighting

Provides a robust wireless link for various Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices

Connects medical and health monitoring equipment for data logging and remote access

Facilitates wireless control and data collection in industrial environments

