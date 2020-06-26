Our new BT Audio 2 Click is here. Turn your speakers on and stream your favorite music over a Bluetooth connection. It features Microchip’s BM62 audio module Bluetooth v5.0 dual-mode (BDR/EDR/BLE) with two onboard 3.5mm jacks for both a microphone and a speaker.

What is it exactly that makes this Click board™ special?

Well, it can stream audio – it takes the radio waves sent from your device (phone or computer), converts them into digital data and sends them straight at your speakers.

With a range of 10m all you need to worry about is if your taste in music is good enough.

Your Mikroe