Brushless 9 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for controlling BLDC motors with any MCU. This board features the TC78B027FTG, a 1-Hall sine-wave PWM controller for three-phase brushless DC motors from Toshiba Semiconductor. It simplifies the motor selection by using only one Hall sensor input that can be used with either a single Hall sensor motor or the more conventional 3 Hall sensor motors. Besides, it offers energy-saving and quiet motor operation, alongside incorporated non-volatile memory and a closed-loop speed control function.

This Click board™ provides optimum operating efficiency in applications such as high-velocity server fans, blowers, and pumps.

For more information about the Brushless 9 Click, visit the product page.

