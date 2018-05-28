Brushless 5 click - 3 phase sensorless BLCD motor controller

Speed up, slow down, change direction quickly - Brushless 5 click is available in the shop.

BLDC motor controller

Brushless 5 click can drive 5V-16V motors with up to 500 mA current. The motor driver allows speed control via the PWM signal from the host MCU.

The main feature of the Click board™ is the A4941 three-phase sensorless fan driver, by Allegro MicroSystems LLC. The motor speed can be calculated over the FG output pin. To see the formula on how to calculate the actual RPM of the motor, check out the formula on the product page.

Brushless 5 click is ideal for smaller applications, like computer fan coolers, CD players, coffee machines, toys and more.

Power efficiency

One of the main reasons to switch to Brushless motors, from different types of AC motors, is the power efficiency of Brushless motors.

This is especially true for battery-powered applications, where a reduced power consumption is vital.

