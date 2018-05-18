Brushless 4 click - 180° BLDC motor driver

Brushless 4 click is available in the shop. And do you want to know what its most prominent feature is? It has a 180° sinusoidal drive that provides more torque and efficiency that the common 120° driver topology.

Brushless 4 click

Brushless 4 click is a 3-phase sensorless BLDC motor driver that carries Microchip's MCP8063. The features of this IC make it a great choice for driving small and medium BLDC motors.

You can control the motor speed in two ways. One is over the PWM signal, and by altering the voltage od the motor power supply.

To connect the external power supply use the screw terminal labeled as VBAT, at the upper side of the Click board™. The external voltage ranges from 2V to 15V.

Where can I use it?

Brushless 4 click is ideal for applications that require low acoustic noise, or in more simple terms applications that like silence as much as you. Laptop and notebook fans are a good example, and so are other air ventilation systems that are integrated into electronics.

For more information about Brushless 4 click, visit the product page.

