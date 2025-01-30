Brushless 33 Click designed for precise and efficient control of brushless DC (BLDC) motors

Achieve smooth and quiet BLDC motor control with sensorless FOC and versatile configuration using MCF8316A

Brushless 33 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise control of brushless DC (BLDC) motors. Based on the MCF8316A sensorless Field Oriented Control (FOC) integrated FET motor driver from Texas Instruments, this board offers a robust and efficient solution for driving BLDC and PMSM motors.

KEY FEATURES:



Sensorless FOC: Enables precise and efficient motor control without the need for external sensors

High current capability: Supports BLDC or PMSM motors with up to 8A peak current

Integrated FETs: Incorporates integrated FETs for simplified motor driver design

Non-volatile EEPROM: Stores configuration settings for reliable operation

Versatile control options: Supports various control methods, including PWM, analog input, and I2C interface

APPLICATIONS:



Drive fans in home appliances and HVAC systems

Control fans in air purifiers for efficient air filtration

Drive blowers in various industrial and commercial applications

Control motors in medical CPAP machines for consistent airflow

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Brushless 33 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



