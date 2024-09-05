Brushless 30 Click featuring an automotive gate-driver IC with up to 10A peak current

Control brushless DC motors in demanding automotive applications with the TB9083FTG

Brushless 30 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise and reliable control of brushless DC motors. Powered by the TB9083FTG gate-driver IC from Toshiba Semiconductor, it offers exceptional performance and durability.

KEY FEATURES:

BLDC pre-driver: Drive the external MOSFETs to control the BLDC motor

Drive the external MOSFETs to control the BLDC motor Wide input voltage range: Operate with a wide range of input voltages, making it compatible with various automotive power systems

Operate with a wide range of input voltages, making it compatible with various automotive power systems High current capability: Delivers up to 10A peak current for powerful motor control

Delivers up to 10A peak current for powerful motor control Safety features: Includes an integrated safety relay pre-driver, error detection mechanisms, such as undervoltage, overvoltage, overtemperature, and external MOSFET VDS detection, enhancing the safety and reliability of the motor control system

Includes an integrated safety relay pre-driver, error detection mechanisms, such as undervoltage, overvoltage, overtemperature, and external MOSFET VDS detection, enhancing the safety and reliability of the motor control system Communication: Fully configurable via SPI interface

Fully configurable via SPI interface Comprehensive error detection: Includes features to detect and respond to potential errors or faults

Includes features to detect and respond to potential errors or faults Logic voltage levels: Capable of operating with either 3.3V or 5V logic levels, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of MCUs

APPLICATIONS:



Provide precise control of motors in electric steering systems , enhancing vehicle maneuverability and reducing driver effort

, enhancing vehicle maneuverability and reducing driver effort Ensure reliable motor control in electric braking systems , delivering consistent and accurate braking force for safety and performance

, delivering consistent and accurate braking force for safety and performance Drive pumps like coolant, fuel, or oil pumps in vehicles, ensuring optimal fluid circulation and system performance

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Brushless 30 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE