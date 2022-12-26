Brushless 24 Click is a compact add-on board that controls brushless DC (BLDC) motors with any MCU. This board features the DRV10866, a 3- phase sensorless motor driver from Texas Instruments with integrated power MOSFETs with current drive capability up to 800mA peak. The DRV10866 implements a 150° commutation (sensorless BEMF control scheme) for a 3-phase motor alongside a synchronous rectification mode of operation that achieves increased efficiency for motor driver applications. Besides choosing the motor speed and a wide operating voltage range of up to 5V, it also has several built-in protection circuits, such as undervoltage, lock detection, voltage surge protection, and overtemperature.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for low-noise fan motor drive applications.

For more information, visit the Brushless 24 Click product page.

