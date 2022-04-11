Brushless 23 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for controlling BLDC motors with any MCU. This board features the TC78B011FTG, a three-phase sine-wave PWM pre-driver realized with six external MOSFETs to drive sensorless brushless motors from Toshiba Semiconductor. Some of the main features are a built-in closed-loop speed control function with internal non-volatile memory (NVM) for speed profile setting and the ability to set other features such as rotation direction selection, brake, Standby mode, and others. It also has a wide operating voltage range of 11V to 27V with an output current capacity of 5A and several built-in error detection circuits.

This Click board™ provides optimum operational efficiency in applications such as high-velocity server fans, blowers, and pumps.

