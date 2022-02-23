Brushless 22 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for controlling brushless DC (BLDC) motors with any MCU. This board features the MTD6508, a 3-phase full-wave sensorless driver for BLDC motors from Microchip Technology. It features 180° sinusoidal drive, high torque output, and silent drive, rated for an operating voltage range including both mikroBUS™ power rails, and comes with speed control achieved through pulse-width modulation (PWM). Besides, it features several diagnostic circuits and drive-control functions such as motor lock protection, overcurrent limitation, and thermal shutdown protection.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for home appliances and industrial equipment, such as cooling fans.

