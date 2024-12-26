Brushless 18 Click designed for control of three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motors

Control the speed, direction, and torque of a BLDC motor with ATmega8A

Brushless 18 Click is a compact add-on board designed to control three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motors. Featuring the ATmega8A microcontroller from Microchip, it offers precise and efficient motor control.

KEY FEATURES:



High-power MOSFETs: Handles high currents for efficient motor operation

Handles high currents for efficient motor operation Sensorless control: Operates without external sensors, reducing complexity and cost

Operates without external sensors, reducing complexity and cost Flexible control: Supports both PWM and PDM control methods

Supports both PWM and PDM control methods Firmware upgradable: Enables customization and updates

APPLICATIONS:



Provide precise motor control for stable drone flight

flight Control fans and pumps for efficient cooling

Drive motors in blenders, mixers, and other small household appliances

Enable precise motion control for robotic arms and other mechanisms.

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki!



For more information about Brushless 18 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



