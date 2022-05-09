Brushless 17 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for controlling brushless DC (BLDC) motors with any MCU. This board features the L6229Q, DMOS fully integrated three-phase BLDC motor driver with overcurrent protection from STMicroelectronics. This motor driver combines isolated DMOS power transistors with CMOS and bipolar circuits on the same chip, realized in BCD (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) multipower technology. It includes all the circuitry for a three-phase BLDC motor drive, including a three-phase DMOS bridge, a constant off-time PWM current controller, and the decoding logic for single-ended hall sensors that generate the required sequence for the power stage.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for driving three-phase brushless DC motors with currents up to 1A DC.

