Brushless 16 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for controlling BLDC motors with any MCU. This board features the LB11685AV, a three-phase full-wave current-linear-drive motor driver from ON Semiconductor. It adopts a sensorless control system without the use of a Hall Effect device. The LB11685AV features a current soft switching circuit for quieter operation and is optimal for driving the cooling fan motors used in refrigerators. It also comes with several protection features such as motor lock, thermal shutdown, current limit, beat lock detection, and more.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for use in home appliances such as air-conditioner and cooling fans, air purifiers, and industrial equipment.

