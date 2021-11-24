Brushless 15 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for controlling BLDC motors with any MCU. This board features the TB9061AFNG, an automotive pre-driver that incorporates a sensorless controller for driving a 3-phase full-wave brushless DC motor from Toshiba Semiconductor. The TB9061AFNG achieves 120° rectangular wave motor control by using an input signal line that measures the induced voltage of the motors and three-phase motor output without using Hall sensors, rated for an operating voltage range of 6 to 18V. Motor rotation can be controlled by either the DC or the PWM input signal. Besides, it features several diagnostic circuits and drive-control functions such as motor lock detection, step-out detection, over-current/over-temperature detection, and many more.

This Click board™ can control motors without using heat-sensitive hole sensors, securing control of pumps in a hot environment providing optimum operating efficiency in automotive applications.



For more information about Brushless 15 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe