Brushless 14 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for controlling BLDC motors with any MCU. This board features the TB67B001FTG, a three-phase, brushless, Hall sensorless driver IC from Toshiba Semiconductor. It comes with a 150-degree wide-angle commutation drive, contributing to lower vibration and motor noise, while a rotation speed up to 30,000rpm (rotations per minute when a 4-pole motor is used) can be achieved through a high-speed PWM and improved cooling.

All these features make this Click board™ a perfect solution for delivering quiet, cool operation to home appliances and office automation equipment.

Keep in mind that it can be connected to all sensorless BLDC motors with a flexprint port using the additional ZIF to Terminal Block for BLDC adapter that Mikroe has in its offer.

For more information about Brushless 14 Click

