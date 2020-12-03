Brushless 12 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for controlling BLDC motors with any MCU. This board features the L6235, DMOS fully integrated 3-phase motor driver with overcurrent protection from STMicroelectronics. The L6235 combines isolated DMOS power transistors with CMOS and bipolar circuits on the same chip. It features a non-dissipative overcurrent protection on the high-side power MOSFETs and thermal shutdown and includes all the circuitry needed to drive a 3-phase brushless DC motor.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for small home appliances, robotics, battery-powered systems, small cooling fans, and many more.

For more information about Brushless 12 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe