Bringing new life to the Altair 8800 with the help of Click boards™



Today we have a rather unusual and interesting project for you. Check out this tutorial and make it happen yourself!

The project we are talking about is named Bringing new life to the Altair 8800 and it was created and published by Dave Glover.

"I love embedded IoT development and when a colleague asked if I’d be interested in working on cloud-enabling an Altair 8800 emulator running on Azure Sphere then I seized the opportunity. I’m fascinated by tech and retro computing and this project combined both interests and hopefully, it will inspire you to fire up this project, learn about the past and connect to the future."

The creator used several Click boards™ from our collection: the 4X4 Key Click, which carries a 16 button keypad; the 8x8 R Click, a 64 LED matrix display Click board™, that has a digital brightness control in 16 steps and it can control every LED in the display matrix independently; and one of the newest additions to our Click board collection - 8800 Retro Click, that carries compact LED driver for 8x8 display screen programmed via a compatible 2-wire I2C interface. This project was developed on Azure Sphere Starter Kit from Microsoft, which features two mikroBUS™ sockets.





You can check out this tutorial in full detail by visiting the complete Microsoft page.

For more information about the products used in this example, click on their product pages below:

