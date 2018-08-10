Boost INV click - DC to DC converter

As you probably know, DC to DC converter is an electronic circuit or electromechanical device that converts a source of direct current (DC) from one voltage level to another. Say hello, to our new DC/DC voltage converter device - Boost INV click.

Boost-INV click is an ideal solution for powering devices with complex, split-rail power supply demands, using only a common battery. A special feature of the LTC3582 integrated DC/DC converter is the presence of the I2C interface, which is uncommon for devices of this type: it allows configuring of the output voltages, power sequencing, and output voltage ramp rates. It has an OTP memory also, which can be used to store the power-on default values.

As we already mentioned, the main component of the Boost-INV click is the LTC3582, programmable boost and inverting DC/DC converter with OTP memory, from Analog Devices. This IC is actually a dual circuit, offering a boost DC/DC converter and an inverter, in one package. The boost converter can provide up to 12.78V on the output while driving the load with up to 350mA.



If Boost INV click board is something that could be useful for your project feel free to check it out on our website.



Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika







