The Boost 6 click is a Click board™ which features the TPS55332-Q1, a monolithic high-voltage switching regulator with integrated 3-A, 60-V power MOSFET by Texas Instruments.

The device can be configured as a switch mode step-up power supply with voltage supervisor. This Click board™ can be used for applications regarding lighting, battery powered and automotive applications.

For more information about the Boost 6 click, please visit the product page.

