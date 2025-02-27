Boost 5 Click designed to boost input voltages for battery-powered and low-power applications

Boost voltage with ultra-low power consumption and True Shutdown™ feature with MAX17250

Boost 5 Click is a compact add-on board designed to boost voltage for battery-powered and low-power applications. This board features the MAX17250, a DC-DC synchronous boost converter from Analog Devices, featuring True Shutdown™ and ultra-low quiescent current operation.

High efficiency: Provides efficient voltage boosting with minimal power loss

Provides efficient voltage boosting with minimal power loss Wide input voltage range: Accepts input voltages from 2.7V to 18V

Accepts input voltages from 2.7V to 18V Configurable output voltages: Offers selectable output voltages of 8V, 10V, 12V, or 14V

Offers selectable output voltages of 8V, 10V, 12V, or 14V High peak current capability: Delivers a peak current of 3.5A for demanding applications

Delivers a peak current of 3.5A for demanding applications Ultra-low quiescent current: Minimizes power consumption during idle periods

Minimizes power consumption during idle periods Flexible power sourcing: Allows users to choose between an internal mikroBUS™ 5V power rail or an external supply

Allows users to choose between an internal mikroBUS™ 5V power rail or an external supply Short-circuit protection: Protects the circuit from short-circuit events

Protects the circuit from short-circuit events PFM operation: Enables minimal power consumption in light-load conditions

Boost battery voltage to power various battery-powered IoT devices like sensors, communication modules, and microcontrollers

like sensors, communication modules, and microcontrollers Provide stable voltage for devices powered by single or dual-cell Li-Ion batteries

Boost voltage to power LCD displays and other display technologies

and other display technologies Provide the necessary voltage to drive buzzers and alarms

