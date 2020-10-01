Boost 3 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a boost converter with an integrated current mirror function. This board features the TPS61391, a 700-kHz pulse-width modulating (PWM) Step-Up converter with a 70V switch FET with an input voltage up to 5.5V from Texas Instruments. The TPS61391 includes an accurate current mirror, with two selectable gain options (1:5 or 4:5), and provides high optical-power protection with an additional FET in series with the APD power path, with the typical response time of 0.5µs.

This Click board™ is designed to be used for applications such as biasing and monitoring the avalanche photodiodes (APD) in the optical receivers, but it also can be used as a high voltage sensor supply or in battery-powered and automotive applications.

For more information about the Boost 3 Click, visit the product page.

Your Mikroe