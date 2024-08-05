BM78 Click based on a fully certified 2.4GHz Bluetooth (BR/EDR/LE) wireless module

Integrate dual-mode Bluetooth (BR/EDR and LE) wireless capabilities into your projects with BM78

BM78 Click is a compact add-on board that integrates dual-mode Bluetooth connectivity (BR/EDR/LE) into your projects. Powered by the fully certified Microchip BM78 module, this compact board offers robust wireless capabilities for a wide range of applications.

KEY FEATURES:

Dual-mode Bluetooth: Supports both Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR) and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) for versatile applications

Supports both Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR) and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) for versatile applications On-board Bluetooth stack: Simplifies development by providing a pre-integrated Bluetooth stack

Simplifies development by providing a pre-integrated Bluetooth stack Transparent UART mode: Enables easy data transfer between the microcontroller and Bluetooth devices via a serial interface

Enables easy data transfer between the microcontroller and Bluetooth devices via a serial interface Power management: Efficient power management for extended battery life in portable devices

Efficient power management for extended battery life in portable devices Secure communication: Supports encryption protocols for secure data transmission

Supports encryption protocols for secure data transmission Flexible configuration: Offers various configuration options for adapting to different environments and applications

APPLICATIONS:



Connects sensors, actuators, and other devices to the internet for remote monitoring and control

Enables wireless communication between wearable devices or other devices

or other devices Make communication between smart home devices and a central hub

and a central hub Enables wireless communication between industrial equipment and control systems

and control systems Support wireless communication for medical devices and patient monitoring systems

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

