mikroBUS™ success story: BlueUp joined the mikroBUS™ community

Today we present you one more company that has successfully embraced the mikroBUS™ standard and managed to turn their board into a development tool by adding mikroBUS™ sockets to it!

WHY DID YOU CHOOSE mikroBUS™?

"“When we started with the design of our TinyGateway device, one of the fundamental requirements was that of flexibility: we wanted to create a device that was not only a WiFi gateway for Wirepas or Bluetooth Low Energy but it could also be used as an IoT sensor (which we called TinySensor) with WiFi, Wirepas or BLE connectivity. The wide range of sensors in the MIKROE Click boards™ portfolio allows us to quickly create IoT devices based on customer needs: temperature and humidity sensors, air quality sensors, gas sensors, etc... This way prototyping times are accelerated, and we also have fast process to create customized products. As mikroBUS™ is an open-source standard, supplied together with the software drivers for the sensors, all this allows the TinySensor board to be used as a development board for IoT devices."

ABOUT TINYSENSOR

TinySensor is an IoT sensor device that can be provided in three different versions, with different wireless connectivity technologies: TinySensor WiFi (WiFi IEEE 802.11), TinySensor BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), TinySensor Wirepas (Wirepas Mesh 2.4GHz). TinySensor is based on same hardware platform of TinyGateway: ESP32 S3 embedded SoC for WiFi 802.11 b/g/n support, Nordic Semiconductors nRF52832 SoC for BLE or Wirepas Wirepas Mesh 2.4GHz support.

TinySensor board integrates a socket designed according to the specifications of mikroBUS™ standard, which allows customization with an add-on sensor board from the Click boards™ portfolio or from a custom design. TinySensor can be a temperature and humidity sensor, an air quality sensor, a gas sensor, and more. It can also be used as a development board to accelerate IoT projects.

TURN YOUR BOARD INTO A DEVELOPMENT TOOL

Do you want to be featured in the next mikroBUS™ success story? Write us at marketing@mikroe.com! :)

Your MIKROE