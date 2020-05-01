New Bluetooth 2 click board brings easy operation and a 1000m range bluetooth in mikroBUS form factor.

Bluetooth 2 Click uses the WT41u, a fully integrated Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, class 1 module combining antenna, Bluetooth radio, and an on-board iWRAP Bluetooth Stack. The WT41u is a replacement for the WT41. The WT41u provides a superior 110 dB link budget and more than 1000-meter line-of-sight connectivity for Bluetooth applications where extreme radio performance or reliability is required. It also constitutes an ideal solution for developers that want to quickly integrate extremely high performing Bluetooth wireless technology into their design without investing several months in Bluetooth radio and stack development. The WT41u uses Bluegiga's iWRAP Bluetooth stack, which is an embedded Bluetooth stack implementing 13 different Bluetooth profiles and Apple iAP connectivity. By using WT41u combined with iWRAP Bluetooth stack and Bluegiga's excellent technical support, designers ensure quick time-to-market, and low development costs and risks.

We invite you to visit the Bluetooth 2 Click board™ product page for more information.

Yours sincerely,

Mikroele