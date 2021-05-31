BLE TX Click is a compact add-on board that contains a low-energy Bluetooth transmitter. This board features the AK1595, a Bluetooth 5.2 transmitter with incorporated proprietary algorithm software from AKM Semiconductor. The AK1595 transmitter simplifies wireless connectivity to a system with no need to develop complicated, proprietary microcontroller code. Bluetooth Low Energy compliant advertising transmission can be achieved by simply configuring the transmission power, data, and transmission start-trigger via the UART or I2C interface.

This Click board™ is suitable for general data transmission applications such as thermometers, blood pressure monitors, weight scales, toys, pet supplies, IoT sensor nodes, and more.



For more information, visit the BLE TX Click product page.

