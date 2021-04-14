BLE TINY Click is a compact add-on board that provides BLE connectivity for any embedded application. This board features the DA14531, SmartBond TINY module based on the world’s smallest and lowest power Bluetooth 5.1 System-on-Chip (SoC) from Dialog Semiconductor. This Click board™ is effectively future-proofed due to a combination of Bluetooth 5.1 compliance and support for over-the-air software updates. The DA14531 module is certified for worldwide operation; it comes with an integrated antenna and all external components, including passives, XTAL, antenna, Flash memory, and easy-to-use software, making Bluetooth low energy development more manageable than ever before. This Click board™ is suitable for wireless networking in portable medical, remote controls, industrial applications, asset tags and beacons, and more.

For more information about the BLE TINY Click, visit the product page.

