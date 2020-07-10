BLE 6 Click is a Bluetooth low energy system-on-chip application processor certified module, compliant with BT specifications v5.0 and BQE qualified. The featured BlueNRG-M2 module developed by STMicroelectronics supports multiple roles simultaneously and can act at the same time as Bluetooth master and slave device. The BlueNRG-M2 is based on the BlueNRG-2 system-on-chip and the entire Bluetooth low energy stack and protocols are embedded into the module. The BlueNRG-M2 module provides a complete RF platform in a tiny form factor. Radio, embedded antenna, and high-frequency oscillators are integrated to offer a certified solution to optimize the time-to-market of the final applications.

BLE 6 Click is a perfect solution for various IoT applications, smart home applications, BLE enabled toys, advanced robotics, and other similar applications.

