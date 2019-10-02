BLE 4 Click is a fully embedded stand-alone Bluetooth 5.0 low energy connectivity module, equipped with the NINA-B312, an ultra-small, high-performing, standalone Bluetooth low energy module for easy integration of Bluetooth low energy connectivity (BLE) into various electronic devices.

It features the NINA-B312, an integrated wireless connectivity solution, so the BLE 4 click is ideal for small smart devices like home automation sensor and fitness applications that need to require really low power consumption and long battery life.

For more information about the BLE 4 click, please visit the product page.

