BLE 12 Click is a compact add-on board that provides BT/BLE connectivity for any embedded application. This board features the BM832A, a powerful and highly flexible, ultra low power Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) module from Fanstel Corp. Based on the Nordic nRF52 SoC, the BM832A supports Bluetooth 5.0 Low-Energy (BLE) connectivity while delivering RF range and performance, debugging and enhanced security features, and low power consumption. It also comes with an ARM Cortex™ M4(F) MCU up to 192kB flash and 24kB RAM, embedded 2.4GHz multi-protocol transceiver, and an integrated PCB trace antenna.

This Click board™ is suitable for low-cost Bluetooth low energy applications such as building automation and sensor networks, portable medical, connected home, and more.

