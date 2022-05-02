BLE 10 Click is a compact add-on board that provides BT/BLE connectivity for any embedded application. This board features the PAN1780-AT, a Bluetooth® 5 Low Energy Module based on Nordic's nRF52840 single-chip controller from Panasonic. The Bluetooth® 5 features enable a higher symbol rate of 2Mbps using the high-speed LE 2M PHY, allowing for much larger broadcasted data in connectionless scenarios. Nordic nRF52840 comes with integrated BlueRadios nBlue™ Bluetooth® AT.s LE Command Set, ARM® Cortex®-M4F, 1MB Flash, and a 256kb RAM offering high design flexibility, supporting also Type 2 Near Field Communication (NFC).

This Click board™ is suitable for low-energy Bluetooth® applications, high interference environments, connectionless scenarios, and long-range applications.

