BL653 Click for long-range and robust Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity

BL653 Click is a compact add-on board designed for long-range and robust Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity in demanding industrial IoT applications. This board features the BL653 module from Ezurio, powered by Nordic Semiconductor's nRF52833 SoC.

Long-range Bluetooth 5.4: Supports Bluetooth 5.4 with extended range for reliable communication over greater distances

Enables precise location tracking and indoor positioning NFC capabilities: Facilitates easy and secure device pairing and data exchange

Enable wireless control and monitoring of industrial equipment and processes

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



