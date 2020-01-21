This is an advanced project but it is also extremely fun.

The project we are talking about is titled Biometric Door Opener with Facial Recognition & Voice Output and it was created by Eshtaartha Basu and Cathy Wicks. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

The creators used one of our Click boards™, the MOTION click, essential for putting this project together. This click is a motion detector sensitive only to live bodies. Its most notable feature is the sensor which generates a voltage when exposed to infrared radiation emitted by live bodies.

With this expert demo you can quickly automate any door with facial recognition, motion detection, motor control & text to speech.

