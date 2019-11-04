Beti x Mikroe

New Beti Elektronik product has adopted the mikroBUS™ standard!

The ESP32 rapid development now uses our mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency.

Our relationship with Beti Elektronik has always been prosperous and we look forward to breaking new boundaries.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about the Beti Elektronik & Mikroe collaboration, please visit their products page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe