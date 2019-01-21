The beta version of v7.30 is now available

The BETA v7.30 for PIC is live and kicking! We invite you to use it, test it, make awesome stuff with it, and report any issues that might arise.

You can find the download links on the PIC section of our forum, for all three versions – mikroC, mikroPascal, and mikroBasic.

We'd like to thank you for your valuable insights from the past months regarding the usage of the K42 & K83 families and our compilers. We’ve carefully read and examined them, reported them to our development and management team, and made the following fixes.

What exactly has changed with the PIC compiler and K42/K83 families?

In short, there were two major issues detected:

addresses of registers for indirect addressing were miscalculated by the compiler, resulting in an inoperative code for the indirect approach.

the lack of Support for Interrupt Vector table for K42/K83 families.

Read more about the issues and fixes on our forum page.

Stay tuned to the launch of the Premium Technical Support Service in the following weeks, designed to provide a priority help to the customers who subscribe to it!

To the users who first identified these issues and pointed out the culprit, THANK YOU. We are happy to grant the most agile beta-testers who contribute (detect bugs, issues, etc.) the Premium Technical Support Service for the duration of one year!

Please follow the download links for beta versions of PIC compilers below:

mikroC beta v7.30

mikroPascal beta v7.30

mikroBasic beta v7.30