Battery Holder CR2032

Battery Holder for CR2032 represents a unique battery holder (SN2032) that allows you to maintain good contact with the battery and easy replacement. This battery holder is suitable for a non-rechargeable (primary) coin-cell battery, the CR2032 lithium coin cell battery (20mm diameter x 3.2mm thickness). The SN2032 comes with three mounting pads for direct soldering on the PCB, which turns it into an easy-to-connect solution perfect for devices with a voltage of 3V and a capacity of 210mAh.

For more information about Battery Holder for CR2032 visit the official product page.

