BATT-MAN 3 Click is a compact add-on board representing an advanced battery management solution. This board features the ADP5350, a power management IC with inductive boost LED, and three LDO regulators from Analog Devices. This I2C programmable board supports USB optimized for USB voltage input. It combines one high-performance buck regulator for single Li-Ion/Li-Ion polymer battery charging, a fuel gauge, a highly programmable boost regulator for LED backlight illumination, and three 150mA LDO regulators.

This Click board™ is suitable for rechargeable Li-Ion and Li-Ion Polymer battery-powered devices, portable customer and instrumentation devices, and many more.

For more information about BATT-MAN 3 Click, please visit the product page.

